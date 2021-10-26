Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress

ATLANTA (WSB) – A bus full of students was heading to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The heroic actions of two middle schoolers saved their bus driver’s life.

“I looked down, and Miss Julie’s face is just like bright red and like shaking,” bus rider Conner Doss said.

It was a tense situation on the Paulding County School bus as the woman behind the wheel couldn’t breathe.

Student Kane Daughtrey didn’t have time to think – just react. He picked up the dispatch radio and called for help.

“I said like, ‘Somebody help! Our bus driver feels really dizzy.’ And then somebody called her phone,” Daughtrey explained.

A dispatcher was on the line and helped the students to quickly set the emergency brake, the flashing emergency lights and the stop arm. The dispatch operator then called 911.

“We know she’s got diabetes, so we thought maybe it was an attack,” Daughtrey said. “So we got her to drink Coke, eat cookies and all that.”

Doss calmed the other kids on board and told them to get to the back of the bus.

“Some were crying. Some were just screaming somewhere, just panicking,” Doss said.

The boys knew every second matters. They got the attention of a pastor who happened to be driving by. He hopped on the bus and said a prayer until the ambulance arrived.

“That was a moment of relief, I think for Ms. Julie and for us too, to know that God was on our side,” Daughtrey said.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.