Man wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County nabbed after standoff

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder after finally coming out of a barricaded apartment in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 28-year-old Deanta Beamon, of Goldsboro, was served arrest warrants at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say they got a request for help from the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force due to a barricaded person on Johnson Lane in Goldsboro.

The charges are out of Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it is their case and they are getting information for WITN in regards to their investigation.

Goldsboro police say their response team and crisis negotiation team arrived and found that Beamon barricaded himself inside.

We’re told the crisis negotiation team was able to speak with Beamon and eventually get him to come out of the apartment.

