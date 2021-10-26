Last day to submit entries for WITN’s Halloween Costume Contest

Advertisement

Please note: You must be a resident of NC to be eligible for the contest.
Enter the 2021 Costume "Photo" Contest
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday is the last day to submit your entry for WITN’s annual Halloween Costume Contest.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s contest will be virtual.

You can submit your best costume photo for a chance to win cash prizes and on-air recognition! The winning prizes are: 1st Place Adult = $300.00, 2nd Place Adult = $100.00, 3rd Place Adult = $50.00. The child costume winning prizes will be 1st Place Child = $100.00, 2nd Place Child = $50.00 and 3rd Place Child = $25.00.

The winning photos will be featured on WITN News at Sunrise on October 29 during the 6:30 a.m. half hour.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. You can submit your entry here.

For all child entries, the parent or legal guardian must fill out the entry form completely, including the child’s name in the appropriate field.

This contest is sponsored by Phelps Chevrolet, Water’s Home Furnishings, and MtnDew/Minges Bottling Group.

