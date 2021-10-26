Halloween supply shortages impact Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The country continues to feel new effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as Halloween stores struggle to stock their shelves.

Halloween is already spooky enough, but the scariest part this year is the supply shortage.

Due to a nationwide shipping crisis, Halloween supplies are limited, but experts with the National Retail Federation still expect Americans to spend a record $10 billion on Halloween this year.

Shoppers like Aaron Lemon are discovering that it is tough finding exactly what they need in local stores.

Lemon has done a haunted attraction at his home for three years called Winterville Wicked Wasteland. This year, he was in the market for strobe lights, fog machines and other items, but couldn’t find them in stores so he ended up having to order them online.

“We just enjoy doing it, so people enjoyed having us last year with the pandemic and all that stuff. They enjoyed coming out and doing something so yeah it kind of puts a damper on it when you can’t get the things you need to entertain the people and get them out here.”

Halloween Express in Greenville is also learning to do things a little differently this year.

“What I really wanted, there were things I couldn’t get but I basically went back through and ordered what they had. I don’t disappoint people, we don’t say we are going to get this and then it not get here because that’s the worst. So now what we’ve done is just went through and did an order and if someone wants something I’m like ‘hold on.’ I look it up and it’s either ‘yes it’s coming’ or ‘we can not get that.’”

Halloween Express Owner Lisa Cartwright says costume items like masks of Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger are in high demand and even though they have a few now in store, they won’t be getting any more before Halloween.

Due to the shipping crisis, other items like costumes, candy, and in some places, even pumpkins, are in short supply.

Halloween stores also say if you haven’t gotten your costume yet, get it as soon as you can because supplies are running out.

Winterville Wicked Wasteland is open until Sunday.

