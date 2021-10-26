Advertisement

Fundraising lunch held to benefit deputy shot in line of duty

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Plates were stacked high with food to raise money for Craven County Deputy Zachary Bellingham.

“It’s very heartfelt, very humbling. We’re so fortunate that we have a county like we live in that supports law enforcement, that loves Deputy Bellingham and what he’s about,” said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.

Bellingham was shot while serving commitment papers and conducting a wellness check at Robert Westrup’s home earlier this month.

Westrup was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

While Westrup is behind bars, Bellingham is left recovering from serious injuries.

According to Hughes, Bellingham is at a rehab center in Atlanta. Through events like the fundraising lunch, community members are raising money for his medical bills.

“A lot of it is just the unknown [of] these unknown expenses. We don’t know what to expect,” Hughes said.

Hughes explained donations are being made through the non-profit “Friends of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.”

Officials said the barbecue event is just one of many.

“Ever since the incident happened the office has gotten together and we’ve been trying to put together different fundraisers and events to help raise for deputy Bellingham and his family,” Evelyn Ochoa, executive assistant to the Craven County sheriff said.

The event came as Bellingham works to get back on his feet and hopefully back to the office.

“My intentions and his intentions and all of my people’s intentions is for him to come back and work with us.”

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes

