FDA advisers discuss Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids 5-11

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FDA will meet Tuesday to consider approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5-11.

Pfizer says the vaccine is more than 90% effective in that age group. The vaccine is two doses taken three weeks apart. Each dose is a third of a normal dose.

The FDA’s vaccine advisers will make their recommendation to the FDA, which has already said the benefits outweigh the risk.

Pfizer says is the FDA approves of emergency use authorization, they are ready to begin shipping. A Pfizer board member says that way the vaccine will be available for use as soon as the CDC makes its recommendation.

If all goes according to plan, children could start getting their first dose early next month.

