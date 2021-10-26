ECU kicks off 5th annual entrepreneurship challenge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of East Carolina University students are competing for a shot at nearly $150,000 in cash and business services.

The fifth annual Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge kicked off Tuesday at ECU with a hundred student teams pitching their business ideas on the campus mall.

Students, staff and faculty cast their votes for teams they think should advance to the final 12 selected in the competition.

The competitors pitched ideas including retro fashion stores, restaurants and smartphone apps.

Once the final 12 are selected at night, the teams will work with mentors throughout the school years to develop their business plans.

“The general excitement around entrepreneurship and when you look around and see that your peers can do it, you think you can do it too,” said David Mayo, an organizer for the event. “So there’s a general spirit of entrepreneurship on the campus and then we wanted to support the teams that are showing a lot of promise.”

The competition continues through the spring semester with the grand prize winners taking home over $15,000 in cash and $30,000 to $40,000 worth of professional services to help launch their business.

