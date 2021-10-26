DMV closes Hookerton License Plate Agency for second time in two years

HOOKERTON, NC (WITN) - A license plate agency that shut down in 2019 due to criminal activity is closed once again for the same thing.

The DMV closed the Hookerton License Plate Agency, which is operated by the town, for “possible violations of state law.” It comes after an investigation by the DMV’s License and Theft Bureau, which prompted the closure of the office and the cancellation of its contract.

DMV representatives say they will perform a final inventory audit of the agency and remove any state-owned equipment and supplies.

The license plate agency on East Main Street was shut down in 2019 because of criminal activity. Employee Maribel Ramirez was charged with six notary violations after he was accused of not witnessing the signature of sellers on car titles. The violations allegedly occurred between November 2017 and January 2019.

The town re-applied to operate a new license plate agency and was given a contract in September of 2019.

The DMV says people needing license plate services will need to visit locations in Kinston, Farmville, or Greenville.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.