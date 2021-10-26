Advertisement

Company offering $1,000 to watch space movies

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - MRO Electric and Supply Company, Inc. is looking for someone to pay for watching space movies.

The chosen applicant will watch 12 space movies over one month’s time.

The ideal applicant is described as having, “overall enthusiasm for space travel, love for movies, especially the science fiction genre, strong attention to detail, and the ability and availability to watch 12 movies” within the timeframe.

In addition to watching the movies, the applicant will be asked to take notes and track specific details in each of the movies.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply. The deadline to enter is Nov. 26, and a winner will be selected by Dec. 2.

For a full list of movies and details on how to enter, visit the MRO Electric website.

