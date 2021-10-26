Advertisement

City of Greenville hosts tree planting day event

Greenville Community Tree Day
Greenville Community Tree Day(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual tradition aimed at improving and beautifying the environment continues in one Eastern Carolina city.

The City of Greenville teamed up with the environmental organization Releaf and the Lucille Gorham Boys and Girls Club to plant 43 trees as part of the city’s annual Community Tree Day event.

Public Works staff members taught kids how to properly plant and care for trees including hollies, maples and crepe myrtles at the intersection of West Tenth Street and Memorial Drive.

“They are our next generation of tree planters. Our people, our young men and young women that we want to start caring for it want to learn about caring for the environment.“

Kevin Heifferon of Greenville Public Works

The beautification was scheduled after the completion of the connection project on Tenth Street.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Byrum / Scott Poole
OBX: Parents arrested in 1991 death of baby
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Fast moving showers and storms to exit well before sunrise
Winterville tractor fire
VIDEO: Tractor catches fire in Winterville
ECU requiring some employees to get vaccinated
Juan Nava
DEPUTIES: Man charged with Duplin County murder after argument leads to gunfire

Latest News

Community hosts benefit lunch for injured deputy
Fundraising lunch held to benefit deputy shot in line of duty
Students pitch their business ideas at the ECU Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge
ECU kicks off 5th annual entrepreneurship challenge
Deborah Dicks Maxwell
State NAACP elects Maxwell as president, unseating incumbent
First Alert Forecast October 26th
First Alert Forecast October 26th