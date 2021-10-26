City of Greenville hosts tree planting day event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual tradition aimed at improving and beautifying the environment continues in one Eastern Carolina city.

The City of Greenville teamed up with the environmental organization Releaf and the Lucille Gorham Boys and Girls Club to plant 43 trees as part of the city’s annual Community Tree Day event.

Public Works staff members taught kids how to properly plant and care for trees including hollies, maples and crepe myrtles at the intersection of West Tenth Street and Memorial Drive.

“They are our next generation of tree planters. Our people, our young men and young women that we want to start caring for it want to learn about caring for the environment.“

The beautification was scheduled after the completion of the connection project on Tenth Street.

