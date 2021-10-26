Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds greet us Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front that brought showers and storms to the East last night has cleared the coast, leaving us with clearing skies through today. While the sun will be out in full force, our temperatures will struggle to reach our seasonal average of 72°, staying just a few degrees short at our warmest. Winds will blow out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts reaching as high as 25-30 mph. The stronger gusts will be more likely near the coast.

An area of high pressure will inch closer to the area Wednesday, leading to a slight reduction in wind speeds over the East. Highs will still hang around the 70° mark with overnight lows falling to near 50°. Our next round of rain will arrive Thursday and Friday. The rain will be powered by one low pressure system with the warm front arriving Thursday and the cold front will move in Friday. Halloween still looks clear and dry with chilly overnight lows.

Tuesday

Clouds decrease as winds increase. Mostly sunny afternoon. Wind NW-15 with gusts 20 to 25mph. High 70.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind NW 10-15 mph. High 70.

