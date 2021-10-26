Advertisement

ABC board in Eastern Carolina deals with liquor supply backlog

ABC liquor store Craven County
ABC liquor store Craven County(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - ABC store customer Kenny Boyd says he goes to multiple New Bern liquor stores to find his preferred alcohol. “A lot of times I’ll check here, then I’ll end up having to go uptown to see if they’ve got it,” Boyd says.

Having to make a few trips or go without what you want is just one of the many impacts of the supply chain backlog.

“If one word says it all and one picture says it all, behind me is our warehouse which is normally about three to four times the stock that we presently have in it,” Chip Chagnon, Craven County ABC board chairman said.

Brooke Saylor, New Bern ABC store manager, explained that the problem extends beyond the drinks themselves.

“It’s a bottle shortage, it’s a label shortage, it’s a cork shortage... everything, it’s like an accumulation of a perfect storm,” she said.

According to Chagnon, a solution doesn’t look like it is coming anytime soon.

“Not so this year. Anything that’s made off in those foreign companies... those container ships are out there in the sea right now.”

Chip Chagnon, Craven County ABC board chairman

Especially not in time for the holidays. “They should have been offloaded three or four weeks ago and start making their way to us so we could put them up for Christmas,” Chagnon continued.

Employees say if your favorite bottle isn’t on the shelf, they’ll offer to call another store or present another option.

“We’re trying our very best to make suitable substitutions for everything we can,” Saylor says.

In the meantime, patience is a virtue. “Be patient and kind to us. We’re trying the very best we can,” she continued.

Chagnon said they are going directly to some distributors and local distilleries to stock the shelves. He requests patience as every element tries to catch up.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Byrum / Scott Poole
OBX: Parents arrested in 1991 death of baby
Sturgeon City
Jacksonville police investigate shooting at Sturgeon City
Storm threats tonight
First Alert Weather Day: Tracking a line of storms moving across the state
Two pedestrians dead after they were hit by a car in Roanoke Rapids
Two pedestrians hit and killed in Roanoke Rapids
New Bern Police Car
Investigation underway following New Bern car shooting

Latest News

Hackers try to compromise Microsoft.
Russian hackers target Microsoft
Winterville tractor fire
VIDEO: Tractor catches fire in Winterville
Winterville tractor fire
Winterville tractor fire
North Carolina State Trooper
State campaign urges people not to drink and drive as holidays approach