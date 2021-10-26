ABC board in Eastern Carolina deals with liquor supply backlog

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - ABC store customer Kenny Boyd says he goes to multiple New Bern liquor stores to find his preferred alcohol. “A lot of times I’ll check here, then I’ll end up having to go uptown to see if they’ve got it,” Boyd says.

Having to make a few trips or go without what you want is just one of the many impacts of the supply chain backlog.

“If one word says it all and one picture says it all, behind me is our warehouse which is normally about three to four times the stock that we presently have in it,” Chip Chagnon, Craven County ABC board chairman said.

Brooke Saylor, New Bern ABC store manager, explained that the problem extends beyond the drinks themselves.

“It’s a bottle shortage, it’s a label shortage, it’s a cork shortage... everything, it’s like an accumulation of a perfect storm,” she said.

According to Chagnon, a solution doesn’t look like it is coming anytime soon.

“Not so this year. Anything that’s made off in those foreign companies... those container ships are out there in the sea right now.”

Especially not in time for the holidays. “They should have been offloaded three or four weeks ago and start making their way to us so we could put them up for Christmas,” Chagnon continued.

Employees say if your favorite bottle isn’t on the shelf, they’ll offer to call another store or present another option.

“We’re trying our very best to make suitable substitutions for everything we can,” Saylor says.

In the meantime, patience is a virtue. “Be patient and kind to us. We’re trying the very best we can,” she continued.

Chagnon said they are going directly to some distributors and local distilleries to stock the shelves. He requests patience as every element tries to catch up.

