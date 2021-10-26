2019 machete attack trial enters day 2 of testimony

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - In a Pitt County courtroom Tuesday, jurors heard more eyewitness testimony of a 2019 machete attack.

Santos Anselmo is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete at a home outside of Farmville. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The victim was cut on her face, legs and hands.

A witness Tuesday said she saw Anselmo standing over top of the victim, striking her multiple times with the weapon.

The witness says another person intervened, hitting Anselmo over the head with a bottle.

The victim was able to run out the door, running to the witness’ home.

The woman told jurors that Anselmo was right behind the victim when she ran to her home.

Anselmo eventually ran from the scene, according to the witness, as people in the home began yelling at him.

If convicted, Anselmo could receive up to a life sentence in prison.

