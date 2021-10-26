Advertisement

2019 machete attack trial enters day 2 of testimony

Santos Anselmo is accused of a 2019 machete attack in Pitt County.
Santos Anselmo is accused of a 2019 machete attack in Pitt County.(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - In a Pitt County courtroom Tuesday, jurors heard more eyewitness testimony of a 2019 machete attack.

Santos Anselmo is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete at a home outside of Farmville. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The victim was cut on her face, legs and hands.

A witness Tuesday said she saw Anselmo standing over top of the victim, striking her multiple times with the weapon.

The witness says another person intervened, hitting Anselmo over the head with a bottle.

The victim was able to run out the door, running to the witness’ home.

The woman told jurors that Anselmo was right behind the victim when she ran to her home.

Anselmo eventually ran from the scene, according to the witness, as people in the home began yelling at him.

If convicted, Anselmo could receive up to a life sentence in prison.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robin Byrum / Scott Poole
OBX: Parents arrested in 1991 death of baby
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Fast moving showers and storms to exit well before sunrise
Winterville tractor fire
VIDEO: Tractor catches fire in Winterville
ECU requiring some employees to get vaccinated
Juan Nava
DEPUTIES: Man charged with Duplin County murder after argument leads to gunfire

Latest News

Students pitch their business ideas at the ECU Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge
ECU kicks off 5th annual entrepreneurship challenge
Deborah Dicks Maxwell
State NAACP elects Maxwell as president, unseating incumbent
First Alert Forecast October 26th
First Alert Forecast October 26th
DMV closes Hookerton License Plate Agency for second time in two years