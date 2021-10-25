VIDEO: Tractor catches fire in Winterville
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tractor caught fire in Winterville Monday afternoon.
It occurred off of Corey Road behind the Windsor Downs Subdivision.
Firefighters with the Winterville Community Fire Department and Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS Department put the fire out shortly after arriving.
They say initial 911 calls said smoke and flames were coming from a tractor.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.