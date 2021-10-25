VIDEO: Tractor catches fire in Winterville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tractor caught fire in Winterville Monday afternoon.

It occurred off of Corey Road behind the Windsor Downs Subdivision.

Firefighters with the Winterville Community Fire Department and Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS Department put the fire out shortly after arriving.

They say initial 911 calls said smoke and flames were coming from a tractor.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

