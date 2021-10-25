Two pedestrians killed in Roanoke Rapids identified

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -Two people who were killed by a car this past weekend in Roanoke Rapids have been identified.

Nuria Carrillo and Isidro Santos died in the 1:00 a.m. Sunday accident at Premier Boulevard and U.S. 158.

Witnesses said a group of about eight people was crossing the road when two of them were hit by the car.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt and so far no charges have been brought.

Roanoke Rapids police say the two 31-year-olds were from Mexico and part of a carnival that was traveling through the area.

