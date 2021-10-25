Tim Tebow coming to Greenville for Aces for Autism fundraiser

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tim Tebow is coming to Greenville.

The annual Aces for Autism fundraiser is happening at the Greenville Convention Center Monday night.

Aces for Autism is a non-profit in Greenville that provides treatment, therapy and educational services for kids with autism. It was founded by Kyle and Bobbie Robinson in 2014 after they realized there were few resources in the area for their son Samuel who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months.

Since then, they’ve served more than 50 children and families in Eastern North Carolina and most recently, they opened a child development center in August. It gives kids ages 2 to 6 the chance to get educational support in the classroom.

“We’ve got kiddos who came in August and were having a hard time behaviorally in the classroom learning to raise their hand, sit on the carpet or attend to the teacher. Now, they are flourishing,” explained founder Bobbie Robinson.

Tahndi Van, a mother of a two year old, says she’s already been able to see growth in her daughter since the center opened.

“It’s just amazing watching so many people pour into her and just be in a place where I can walk away. I’m not concerned ‘is she going to have a meltdown, are they going to know what to do?’”

All of the money from the event will help Aces for Autism fund the center and add new services and financial aid programs to families in need.

The event starts at 7. You can still buy tickets online for $30.

