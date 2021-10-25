Public hearings offer input on redistricting proposals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The public is getting multiple chances this week to tell state legislators what they think about U.S. House and General Assembly district boundary proposals that lawmakers have been drawing.

The House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled four hearings over Monday and Tuesday to take input on maps that Republicans and Democrats have created. It’s the next step before the legislature begins voting on the plans.

The legislature is aiming to enact by early November new maps for use starting with next year’s elections. One of the two hearings each day will be online only.

