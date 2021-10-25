Advertisement

Police: 6 injured, including officer, in Idaho mall shooting

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say five people and a police officer have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall.

They say a person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they are working their way through each business at the mall, but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Police are also investigating what appears to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgeon City
Jacksonville police investigate shooting at Sturgeon City
Storm threats tonight
First Alert Weather Day: Brief gusty storm threat for northern areas tonight
Two pedestrians dead after they were hit by a car in Roanoke Rapids
Two pedestrians hit and killed in Roanoke Rapids
New Bern Police Car
Investigation underway following New Bern car shooting
Mark Robb, 42, was found on Sunday.
Burglary suspect in custody, officials say

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a...
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever electric vehicle purchases
FILE - This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was convicted of killing...
North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in...
Attorneys argue on use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings