Police investigating after man shot in Elizabeth City

(Source: Gray News)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Elizabeth City Monday afternoon.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says at about 2:06 p.m., officers responded to the Woodstock Apartments to a gunshot victim.

Once there, they say they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Police say 26-year-old Kashon Saunders, of Elizabeth City, is the victim. He was treated on the scene and then taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing and the Elizabeth City Police Department asks anyone with information to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

