OBX: Parents arrested in 30-year-old death of baby

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - A husband and wife were arrested last Thursday for a baby’s death from over 30 years ago.

In a press release from the Town of Nags Head, officials say detectives arrested 54-year-old Scott Poole and 51-year-old Robin Byrum, both of Taylorsville, Alexander County, for the felony charge of concealing the birth of a child.

The release says detectives used DNA evidence to solve the case of Baby Doe whose remains were found in a trash can rack on April 4, 1991. The officers were unable to determine the gender of the baby due to decomposition.

We’re told additional charges may be filed against the couple as the investigation continues.

“These arrests are a result of many years of diligent investigation by our highly-trained and dedicated law enforcement professionals,” said Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon.

The press release says in 2019, officers began re-investigating evidence in the case, and sent Baby Doe’s rib bone to Othram, a private lab in The Woodlands, Texas for forensic analysis. The lab recovered human DNA from the bone and used the material to create a “genealogical profile,” which, along with further investigation, led to Poole and Byrum.

“The tragedy of this child’s death and the manner in which his body was disposed of is compounded by the fact that, until now, no one has been found responsible for this incredibly heartbreaking act,” said Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster.

“But, through the hard work of Nags Head Police investigators and our law enforcement partners in the case, those who did this will be held accountable for a death that has remained unsolved for three decades.”

Poole and Byrum were jailed on bonds of $250,000.

We’re told in addition to the Nag’s Head Police Department, the First Prosecutorial District Attorney’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Cold Case Unit, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped with the investigation.

