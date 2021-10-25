Greenville job fair offers opportunities for community members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Companies will be at the Greenville Convention Center Tuesday looking to add people to their respective teams.

The “Better Skills, Better Jobs” job fair will open to the public from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the convention center.

Organizers say holding the event until 7 at night will allow people who may already be working a job the chance to drop by and survey what opportunities are available in the area.

The job fair will host about 100 employers and resource tables with companies such as Thermo Fisher, Mayne Pharma, Grady-White Boats and World Cat being just a few on-site.

During the morning session, local high school students will be brought to the convention center so they can see what opportunities are available.

“If you have a resume, bring it. NC works and Rivers East Workforce Development, they are bringing this big jobs bus. It has computer terminals on it where they can print a resume, you can go onto a company's website right here on-site and apply for a job if you want to. It’s going to be a unique event; a regional event.”

Organizers say East Carolina University, Pitt Community College and Pitt County Schools will be at resource tables so that when job seekers talk to employers and find out they may need a certain type of qualification, the educators can help get them on the right path.

