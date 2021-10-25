Advertisement

Fundraiser held for Craven County deputy shot in the line of duty Tuesday

Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog
Deputy Zach Bellingham with his dog(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fundraiser is being held Tuesday to benefit the Craven County deputy who was shot in the line of duty.

Deputy Zach Bellingham was shot serving commitment papers and conducting a wellness check at the home of Robert Westrup, 41, earlier this month when officials say Westrup shot Bellingham. Bellingham was hospitalized for several weeks and is now at Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a BBQ benefit lunch Tuesday at No. 7 Township Fire Department at 1705 Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern. The fundraiser starts at 12 p.m.

BBQ Benefit Lunch for Deputy Bellingham The Craven County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that we will be...

Posted by Craven County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 25, 2021

Tickets were pre-sold for the event and sold out quickly. The sheriff’s office says they would still love for everyone to show up and show support.

There will be a raffle drawing at the event, as well. On Point Woodworking donated a table that will be raffled off.

All of the money from the event will go to Deputy Bellingham for his recovery.

