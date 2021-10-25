Five Craven County drug dealers sentenced to prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Five Craven County men were sentenced to prison in Craven County Superior Court for charges relating to drug dealing, possession, and in some cases, trafficking.

In a press release from Scott Thomas, the District Attorney for Prosecutorial District Four of North Carolina, he says Bruce Moore, 59, Alton Green, 46, Otis Croner Jr., 30, Anthony King, 41, and Norris Willis, 29, were sentenced during court cases in September and October of this year. Here is how they were sentenced:

Bruce Moore, of New Bern, pled guilty to:

Two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin

Possession of heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Enhanced possession of fentanyl

Felony assault on hospital personnel inflicting physical injury

Simple assault

Moore received two sentences of 5.8 to 7.8 years and 4.2 to 6 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, $600 laboratory fee, court costs and to forfeit all money seized in the case to the Craven County Board of Education.

Alton Green, of Ernul, pled guilty to:

Three counts of trafficking in heroin

Trafficking in cocaine

Conspiracy to traffic in heroin

Five counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin

Two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Sale of heroin

Green was sentenced to a minimum of 7.4 years and a maximum of 10.4 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine, $3,000 in lab fees, $2,800 to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, court costs and to forfeit money seized to the Craven County Board of Education.

Otis Croner Jr., of New Bern, pled guilty to:

Two counts of trafficking in heroin

Trafficking in cocaine

Trafficking in opium (fentanyl)

Six counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin

Five counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl

Two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver ketamine

Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell and deliver heroin

Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl

Croner was sentenced to a minimum of 5.8 and a maximum of 7.8 years in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, $1,810 to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, $300 to the New Bern Police Department and to forfeit money seized to the Craven County Board of Education and cell phones used during the crimes to a local women’s shelter.

Anthony King, of New Bern, pled guilty to:

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

King was sentenced to 8.3 years in prison and ordered to serve at least 5 years before being eligible for release. Money seized during the case will be given to the Craven County Board of Education.

Norris Willis, of New Bern, pled guilty to:

Trafficking in opium or heroin

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam, oxycodone, hydrocodone and heroin

Possession of a controlled substance in jail

Willis received two sentences of 5.8 to 7.8 years and 0.7 to 1.6 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, a $1,200 laboratory fee and to give all money seized to the Craven County Board of Education.

The cases were handled by Assistant District Attorney Chekesha Hukins.

