Five Craven County drug dealers sentenced to prison
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Five Craven County men were sentenced to prison in Craven County Superior Court for charges relating to drug dealing, possession, and in some cases, trafficking.
In a press release from Scott Thomas, the District Attorney for Prosecutorial District Four of North Carolina, he says Bruce Moore, 59, Alton Green, 46, Otis Croner Jr., 30, Anthony King, 41, and Norris Willis, 29, were sentenced during court cases in September and October of this year. Here is how they were sentenced:
Bruce Moore, of New Bern, pled guilty to:
- Two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Enhanced possession of fentanyl
- Felony assault on hospital personnel inflicting physical injury
- Simple assault
Moore received two sentences of 5.8 to 7.8 years and 4.2 to 6 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, $600 laboratory fee, court costs and to forfeit all money seized in the case to the Craven County Board of Education.
Alton Green, of Ernul, pled guilty to:
- Three counts of trafficking in heroin
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Conspiracy to traffic in heroin
- Five counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
- Sale of heroin
Green was sentenced to a minimum of 7.4 years and a maximum of 10.4 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine, $3,000 in lab fees, $2,800 to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, court costs and to forfeit money seized to the Craven County Board of Education.
Otis Croner Jr., of New Bern, pled guilty to:
- Two counts of trafficking in heroin
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Trafficking in opium (fentanyl)
- Six counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin
- Five counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver ketamine
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell and deliver heroin
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl
Croner was sentenced to a minimum of 5.8 and a maximum of 7.8 years in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, $1,810 to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, $300 to the New Bern Police Department and to forfeit money seized to the Craven County Board of Education and cell phones used during the crimes to a local women’s shelter.
Anthony King, of New Bern, pled guilty to:
- Possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana
- Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
King was sentenced to 8.3 years in prison and ordered to serve at least 5 years before being eligible for release. Money seized during the case will be given to the Craven County Board of Education.
Norris Willis, of New Bern, pled guilty to:
- Trafficking in opium or heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam, oxycodone, hydrocodone and heroin
- Possession of a controlled substance in jail
Willis received two sentences of 5.8 to 7.8 years and 0.7 to 1.6 years in prison and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, a $1,200 laboratory fee and to give all money seized to the Craven County Board of Education.
The cases were handled by Assistant District Attorney Chekesha Hukins.
