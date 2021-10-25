First Alert Weather Day: Storms come in two rounds over next 24 hours

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front and coastal low pressure system that are creating the thunderstorm threat over the East will push in two rounds of rain over the next 24 hours. Over the last 24 hours, we’ve seen temperatures and dew points warm up by 10° to 18°, creating prime conditions for thunderstorm development. While the highest lift potential will be focused over communities to our west and northwest, we will still see a good chance of rough weather on the east side of I-95.

The first round of convective weather will peak between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. as thunderstorms move from the south to the north. It will be powered by a weak coastal low that has significantly increased the moisture content of our air. This will mark our best shot at severe weather as storms will have access to the highest level of potential energy.

The second round of thunderstorms will arrive early Tuesday morning, between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. These storms will be a direct result of the passing front that will be clear of the Outer Banks by 8 a.m. These storms will feed on whatever heat/humidity is left in the atmosphere, limiting their strength potential compared to the first round of storms.

The main threats we’ll be tracking are straight line wind gusts (50+ mph) and quarter sized hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out, especially as storms move onshore from the Atlantic. Once we see the sun rise on Tuesday, our severe weather potential will be behind us.

A run down of the main threats ENC will experience Monday (10-25). (WITN Weather)

