First Alert Weather Day: Tracking a line of storms moving across the state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front will move through Eastern NC overnight tonight. There is a risk for a severe thunderstorm, mainly over northern counties. Any storm will not last long and the window of opportunity for a storm is between 9pm and 3am for most of ENC. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for North Central North Carolina until 1am. There have been several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings over the NC Piedmont this evening.

The main threat we’ll be tracking is straight line wind gusts (50+ mph). An isolated tornado can not be ruled out, but a higher chance of that will be northwest of our viewing area.

Tracking storms through the Piedmont (WITN)

Storm threats tonight (WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.