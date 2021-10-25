Advertisement

Fight over drugs in Rocky Mount hotel leads to man sentenced to 16 years

(WTOC)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A prior felon was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday on gun and drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Gerard Fenner pled guilty in April of this year to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Fenner, of Scotland Neck, Halifax County, was on post-release supervision for a prior federal felony, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say court documents show on Nov. 26, 2019, Rocky Mount police arrived at the Days Inn after being told a fight over drugs was taking place inside.

The documents and other information presented in court show Fenner refused to open the door of his hotel room, and after jumping from his third-story window and falling hard, he was arrested.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says officers found over $4,000 in cash stuffed in Fenner’s underwear, and heroin and fentanyl mixtures, marijuana, over 800 meth pills and a loaded gun inside the hotel room.

