ECU requiring some employees to get vaccinations

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is telling some of its employees they must get a COVID-19 vaccine by December 8th.

In a memo to employees Monday morning, Chancellor Phil Rogers said the mandate “applies to all employees who are working on or in connection with a federal contract or who work in the same location as employees working on a federal contract.”

ECU says they receive more than $8 million in federal contract funding, and those funds directly pay the salaries for over 40 employees.

The mandate is in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order that requires vaccinations for employees of federal contractors.

The university said the mandate applies to full and part-time employees as well as those working remotely.

ECU says it will notify affected employees by tomorrow, and exemptions will be allowed for the mandate for those with “a medical disability or having a sincerely held religious belief.”

The university says some 82% of their faculty and staff have been vaccinated so far.

North Carolina State University and UNC Chapel Hilll sent out similar memos to their employees this morning.

