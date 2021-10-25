Advertisement

ECU football falls in overtime at Houston

Cougars 31, Pirates 24 (OT)
ECU FOOTBALL PREPARES TO FACE A VERY TOUGH HOUSTON TEAM ON THE ROAD THIS SATURDAY.
ECU FOOTBALL PREPARES TO FACE A VERY TOUGH HOUSTON TEAM ON THE ROAD THIS SATURDAY.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX (WITN) - After a 5 hour, 20 minute lightning and rain delay, ECU football battled back late Saturday night to force overtime against Houston. The Pirates fell in the end 31-24 in OT.

Houston scored on the very first play of overtime. Alton McCaskill broke a tackle and got in to give the Cougars the 31-24 lead. ECU had their overtime chance but lost a fumble, one of 5 fumbles, and 3 lost in the game. The loss drops ECU to 3-4.

ESPN Highlight from Overtime

ECU got down 24-10 in the first half but they made a great comeback in the fourth quarter. Off a missed field goal and a fumble by Houston, the Pirates made turnovers count. Holton Ahlers ran in a short touchdown and connected with Audie Omotosho for the game tying score in the 4th. Ahlers went 23 of 37, for 278 yards passing with two touchdowns. He had a net 5 yards rushing and the one score. Holton was sacked 4 times.

A positive for the defense, they shutout Houston in the 2nd half to get the team back in the game. Former South Central star Jeremy Lewis led the way 9 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Teagan Wilk with the big forced fumble which lead to the tying touchdown.

The Pirates are on a short week. They host South Florida on Thursday night in Greenville. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgeon City
Jacksonville police investigate shooting at Sturgeon City
New Bern Police Car
Investigation underway following New Bern car shooting
Two pedestrians dead after they were hit by a car in Roanoke Rapids
Two pedestrians hit and killed in Roanoke Rapids
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

Latest News

CONLEY AND ROSE ADVANCE IN THEIR STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTS
Conley and Rose sweep to advance in state volleyball tournament
WITN END ZONE FALL 2021 WEEK 10 PART ONE
WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 10 Part One
WITN END ZONE FALL 2021 WEEK 10 PART 2
WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 10 Part Two
ECU FOOTBALL PREPARES TO FACE A VERY TOUGH HOUSTON TEAM ON THE ROAD THIS SATURDAY.
ECU knows it faces a nonstop test at Houston Saturday