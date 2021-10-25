ECU football falls in overtime at Houston

HOUSTON, TX (WITN) - After a 5 hour, 20 minute lightning and rain delay, ECU football battled back late Saturday night to force overtime against Houston. The Pirates fell in the end 31-24 in OT.

Houston scored on the very first play of overtime. Alton McCaskill broke a tackle and got in to give the Cougars the 31-24 lead. ECU had their overtime chance but lost a fumble, one of 5 fumbles, and 3 lost in the game. The loss drops ECU to 3-4.

ECU got down 24-10 in the first half but they made a great comeback in the fourth quarter. Off a missed field goal and a fumble by Houston, the Pirates made turnovers count. Holton Ahlers ran in a short touchdown and connected with Audie Omotosho for the game tying score in the 4th. Ahlers went 23 of 37, for 278 yards passing with two touchdowns. He had a net 5 yards rushing and the one score. Holton was sacked 4 times.

A positive for the defense, they shutout Houston in the 2nd half to get the team back in the game. Former South Central star Jeremy Lewis led the way 9 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Teagan Wilk with the big forced fumble which lead to the tying touchdown.

The Pirates are on a short week. They host South Florida on Thursday night in Greenville. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.