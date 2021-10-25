Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man charged with Duplin County murder after argument leads to gunfire

Juan Nava
Juan Nava(Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have charged a man with murder after a shooting this past weekend.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies arrested Juan Nava for the murder of Oscar Rivera.

Investigators said that the shooting happened around 9:24 Sunday night at 112 Ralph Jones Lane near Mount Olive.

Witnesses told deputies that Nava and Rivera had gotten into an argument and that the two began fighting when a gun was pulled out.

During the fight deputies said that Nava fired the gun hitting Rivera in the head.

Nava is being held without bond and the investigation is ongoing.

