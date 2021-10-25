DEPUTIES: Man charged with Duplin County murder after argument leads to gunfire

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have charged a man with murder after a shooting this past weekend.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies arrested Juan Nava for the murder of Oscar Rivera.

Investigators said that the shooting happened around 9:24 Sunday night at 112 Ralph Jones Lane near Mount Olive.

Witnesses told deputies that Nava and Rivera had gotten into an argument and that the two began fighting when a gun was pulled out.

During the fight deputies said that Nava fired the gun hitting Rivera in the head.

Nava is being held without bond and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.