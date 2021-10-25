Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms lead to First Alert Weather Day

Forecast Discussion: A strong cold front will move into the East late tonight through the early hours of Tuesday morning. This front will bring scattered storms to the area through Monday, and with atmospheric conditions primed, the storms could reach the severe threshold. Straight line wind gusts and quarter sized hail will be the threats we will most likely see if severe storms do develop. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Highs today will reach the upper 70s with winds out of the southeast blowing at 5 to 10 mph. The rain will quiet down before midnight, only to briefly pick back up again before sunrise.

Tuesday will see cooler, drier breezes blow. After Monday night, our next chance of needed rain will arrive on Thursday into early Friday.

Hurricane season runs through November, but there are no systems nearing tropical storm status at this time.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of some rain, mainly coastal counties. There is a chance of thunderstorms overnight Monday night, mainly inland. Breezy. High of 80. Wind: S 10-15 G25. Overnight low: 61

Tuesday

Clearing skies, breezy and slightly cooler. High of 71. Wind: NW 10-15 G20. Overnight low: 48