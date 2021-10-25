Advertisement

Burglary suspect in custody, officials say

Mark Robb, 42, was found on Sunday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A burglary suspect that was wanted in Jones County is now in custody, Craven County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

Mark Robb was found walking on U.S. 70 Highway near mile marker 411. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Robb was wanted for first degree burglary in Jones County and is also facing multiple other felony warrants.

