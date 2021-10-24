Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds increase tonight; Rain chance for some Monday

Skies will become cloudy Sunday night then some coastal rain is likely Monday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: A developing low pressure system will ride up and off the coast early Monday bringing clouds to the area tonight. Some rain is likely for coastal areas Monday morning then tapering off early afternoon. A cold front will swing through Monday night and may bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few of the storms could produce gusty winds, so Monday night will be a First Alert Weather Day.

We’ll see conditions calm as the sun rises Tuesday and cooler, drier breezes blow. After Monday night, our next chance of needed rain will arrive on Thursday into early Friday.

Hurricane season runs through November, but there are no systems nearing tropical storm status at this time.

Tonight

Becoming cloudy and not as cool as last night. Low of 62. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of some rain, mainly coastal counties. There is a chance of thunderstorms overnight Monday night, mainly inland. Breezy. High of 80. Wind: S 10-15 G25.

Tuesday

Clearing skies, breezy and slightly cooler. High of 71. Wind: NW 10-15 G20.

