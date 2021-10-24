Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and a chance of rain Monday morning

Forecast Discussion: A developing low pressure system will ride up and off the coast early Monday bringing clouds and showers. Some rain is likely for coastal areas Monday morning then tapering off early afternoon. A few breaks of sun are possible Monday afternoon. A cold front will swing through Monday night and may bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few of the storms could produce gusty winds, so Monday night will be part of a First Alert Weather Day.

Tuesday will see cooler, drier breezes blow. After Monday night, our next chance of needed rain will arrive on Thursday into early Friday.

Hurricane season runs through November, but there are no systems nearing tropical storm status at this time.

Tonight

Becoming cloudy and not as cool as last night. Low of 62. Wind: SE 5-10.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of some rain, mainly coastal counties. There is a chance of thunderstorms overnight Monday night, mainly inland. Breezy. High of 80. Wind: S 10-15 G25. Overnight low: 61

Tuesday

Clearing skies, breezy and slightly cooler. High of 71. Wind: NW 10-15 G20. Overnight low: 48