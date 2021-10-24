Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and mild Sunday; Rain chance Monday

Forecast Discussion: A high pressure system will move off the coast Sunday allowing our breezes to come from the southeast Sunday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy later in the day. A coastal low pressure system will move off our coast Monday and will be close enough to bring some wet weather to parts of Eastern NC. Temps will be mild Sunday afternoon through Monday with overnight lows Sunday night not nearly as cool as Sunday morning.

Our next First Alert Weather Day will come Monday night as a cold front moves through. There will be a chance of thunderstorms with the front. The good news is the front will arrive late at night, robbing potential storms from the afternoon heat. However, winds will still be gusty along the frontal edge, possibly reaching upwards of 50+ mph. We’ll see conditions calm as the sun rises Tuesday. Our next chance of needed rain will arrive on Thursday into Friday.

Hurricane season runs through November, but there are no systems nearing tropical storm status at this time.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 78. Wind: SE 7-12.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of some rain, mainly coastal countines. There is a chance of thunderstorms overnight Monday night, mainly inland. Breezy. High of 80. Wind: S 10-15 G25.

Tuesday

Clearing skies, breezy and slightly cooler. High of 71. Wind: NW 10-15 G20.