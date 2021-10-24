One dead another in the hospital following Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead another is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Jacksonville.

Officers got the shots fired call around 1:12 a.m. Sunday morning to the area of Sturgeon City at 50 Court St.

Officers found 25 year-old, Dominique Rhodes of Jacksonville shot, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified 18 year-old Alexis Ramsay of Jacksonville as the second victim. According to police, Ramsay was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital by car before police got there. Ramsay was then taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the police department.

“We believe the incident may have been caught on video by several patrons, and would ask them to consider sending that video to the investigator or Crime Stoppers. This is an open and ongoing investigation and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads.”

