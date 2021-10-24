Investigation underway following New Bern car shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a car in New Bern was shot multiple times.

According to officials, police got a call around 9:35 a.m. Saturday about a road rage situation where shots were fired at a car near Bern St. and Main St.

Officers found the car and said it had been struck multiple times.

The driver was not injured.

In hopes to find the suspect, police say they have given a description of their car to surrounding agencies.

The investigation is ongoing.

