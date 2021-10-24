Craven County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who is wanted for first degree burglary in Jones County, as well as multiple other felony warrants.

Officials said Mark Robb, 42, of New Bern, was last seen on foot in the area of U.S. 17 South Highway and Tuscarora Rhems Road in New Bern.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Craven County Communications or your local law enforcement agency.

