Two pedestrians hit and killed in Roanoke Rapids

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -Two people are dead after being hit by a car in Roanoke Rapids.

Police went out to Premier Blvd. and Hwy 158 Sunday to a call that two pedestrians were hit by a car.

According to witnesses, a group of about eight people were crossing the road when two of them were struck.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is underway and the department says the names of the deceased will not be released until the family is notified.

Officials say the driver was not injured and no charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

