Youth Arts Festival comes to Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 14th Annual Youth Arts Festival will return to Uptown Greenville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Town Common at 105 E 1st St, Greenville.

The festival will feature visual, musical and theatrical art booths for children to participate in activities to create their own art. There will also be performance-based activities such as puppet making, storytelling and interactive theater. A talent show will be open for children ages five to 18.

The event is free and open to the public. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are required during activities.

The festival is a collaboration between Emerge Gallery & Art Center, the Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts, the City of Greenville Recreation and Parks, and the East Carolina University School of Art & Design.

For more information, call 252-551-6947 or go to www.youthartsfest.com.

