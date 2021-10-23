Advertisement

WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 10 Part Two

West Craven clinches conference title, Washington, Greene Central, Northern Nash and Jacksonville earn wins as well
By Eric Gullickson
Oct. 23, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 10 WITN END ZONE

West Craven 33, North Pitt 8

Washington 42, Southwest Edgecombe 22

Greene Central 44, Farmville Central 22

Northern Nash 29, Southern Nash 28 (OT)

Jacksonville 42, South Central 16

