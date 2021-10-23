Advertisement

WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 10 Part One

West Carteret, New Bern earn conference titles, East Duplin edges WRH
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 10 WITN END ZONE

Chocowinity Southside 34, East Carteret 0 (Lightning)

Croatan 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 7

East Duplin 24, Wallace-Rose Hill 21

Edenton Holmes 63, Camden County 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Currituck County 30

Franklinton 37, Rocky Mount 7

Goldsboro 42, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 49, North Duplin 21

Greene Central 44, Farmville Central 22

Halifax Academy 42, Lasker Northeast 32

Havelock 42, Jacksonville Northside 7

Hertford County 54, Manteo 6

Jacksonville 42, South Central Pitt 16

Jacksonville White Oak 47, Richlands 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Pasquotank County 6

Louisburg 14, Nash Central 12

New Bern 49, Greenville Conley 0

North Edgecombe 63, Rocky Mount Prep 14

North Lenoir 36, South Lenoir 14

Northern Nash 29, Southern Nash 28

Pamlico County 38, Jones County 12

Perquimans 48, Gates County 28

Pinetown Northside 51, Lejeune 0

Riverside Martin 44, Robersonville South Creek 12

Smithfield-Selma 35, Pikeville C.B. Aycock 14

Warsaw James Kenan 28, Southwest Onslow 0

Washington 42, SouthWest Edgecombe 21

West Carteret 48, Swansboro 7

West Craven 33, North Pitt 8

Wilson Fike 42, Southern Wayne 7

Wilson Hunt 21, West Johnston 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Bertie County vs. Washington County, ccd.

