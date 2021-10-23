WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 10 Part One
West Carteret, New Bern earn conference titles, East Duplin edges WRH
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 10 WITN END ZONE
Chocowinity Southside 34, East Carteret 0 (Lightning)
Croatan 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 7
East Duplin 24, Wallace-Rose Hill 21
Edenton Holmes 63, Camden County 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Currituck County 30
Franklinton 37, Rocky Mount 7
Goldsboro 42, Seven Springs Spring Creek 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 49, North Duplin 21
Greene Central 44, Farmville Central 22
Halifax Academy 42, Lasker Northeast 32
Havelock 42, Jacksonville Northside 7
Hertford County 54, Manteo 6
Jacksonville 42, South Central Pitt 16
Jacksonville White Oak 47, Richlands 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Pasquotank County 6
Louisburg 14, Nash Central 12
New Bern 49, Greenville Conley 0
North Edgecombe 63, Rocky Mount Prep 14
North Lenoir 36, South Lenoir 14
Northern Nash 29, Southern Nash 28
Pamlico County 38, Jones County 12
Perquimans 48, Gates County 28
Pinetown Northside 51, Lejeune 0
Riverside Martin 44, Robersonville South Creek 12
Smithfield-Selma 35, Pikeville C.B. Aycock 14
Warsaw James Kenan 28, Southwest Onslow 0
Washington 42, SouthWest Edgecombe 21
West Carteret 48, Swansboro 7
West Craven 33, North Pitt 8
Wilson Fike 42, Southern Wayne 7
Wilson Hunt 21, West Johnston 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Bertie County vs. Washington County, ccd.
