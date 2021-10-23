Piedmont Airlines flight attendants vote to strike for higher pay, better conditions

PITT-GREENVILLE AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Flight attendants working for Piedmont Airlines recently voted to authorize a strike in demand of higher pay.

About 100 of those flight attendants are based in the Charlotte area, and three planes fly to and from the Queen City daily.

There’s no word on when the strike could happen, but there is concern that it could affect holiday travel plans.

Pitt-Greenville Airport isn’t as busy as other major airports in the state. But after 100 percent of flight attendants working for Piedmont Airlines voted to go on strike for better working conditions and higher pay, flights coming in and out of the airport could soon be impacted.

Susan Faucett plans to fly out of Greenville in a few weeks for Thanksgiving.

She is already worried about catching COVID-19 and now, also the possibility of a flight cancellation.

“Hopefully I’ll leave early enough and travel back late enough to avoid the Thanksgiving peak and hopefully I have successful travels.”

WITN reached out to Piedmont Airlines for a comment on the strike and Crystal Byrd, director of corporate communications, sent the following statement:

“We are dedicated to getting a competitive contract negotiated for our more than 350 Piedmont Flight attendants. We have the most professional flight service professionals in the industry, and Piedmont is a leader in safety and performance because of their efforts. We are in agreement our team members deserve the best contract and we are committed to delivering that to them. We look forward to getting back to negotiations in November.”

WITN also spoke with Pitt-Greenville Airport Director Bill Hopper about his concerns regarding the strike.

“At this time, we don’t anticipate any disruptions with the schedule and with the three flights a day that we have right now.”

According to Thursday’s press release from the Association of Flight Attendants, no strike will happen right away, but it could happen in time for Thanksgiving travel.

For now, Hopper warns travelers to simply be cautious if a strike does occur.

“I think they’d have to contact the airline. The airline is really good at reaching out to its passengers. When the airline reaches out to you, make sure to check and see what they have to say,” said Hopper.

As of Friday, flight attendants with Piedmont Airlines went on strike in Philadelphia. However, there have been no reported strikes in North Carolina.

