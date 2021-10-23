Officials, community deals with fallout from fatal Onslow County plane crash

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - Investigation crews from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board began conducting their investigation the Holly Ridge plane crash Thursday.

Four people were involved in the plane crash, two of which WITN discovered were the pilot and owner of the Mooney M20 William J. Roberts, and passenger Willie James Hobbs Jr. The two surviving passengers were juveniles.

“We’ve checked the ailerons and so forth to make sure that things were working properly as best they could. So we’ve eliminated that. We’ll be looking into the pilot; his experience, his training, and his currency.”

The mayor of Holly Ridge, Jeff Wenzel, gave condolences to those dead and injured on behalf of the town.

“The town of Holly Ridge would like to extend our condolences to those who lost loved ones and for those who were injured in this plane crash. We hope for a speedy recovery for those who were injured and pray for peace for those who lost loved ones.”

Wenzel also shared his appreciation for the hard work of first responders, some of whom came from neighboring counties to help.

“I would say it is a tight knit community. I just want to thank all the first responders from all the different agencies who came and assisted.”

Wentz told WITN all four corners of the plane were still there on the ground and scene of the crash. He said investigators do not plan to remove the plane from the woods until sometime Saturday.

