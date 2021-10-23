New Bern stars getting division I offers, focus remains on the prize this fall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season is in conference championship time. New Bern can lock up the Big Carolina title tonight at D.H. Conley. The Bears have tons of talent, some getting looks from the biggest college programs in the nation. Like defensive lineman K.J. Sampson who put out his top 10 schools recently.

“It’s going good, it’s going good,” says New Bern junior defensive lineman K.J. Sampson, “Just taking it day by day and just trying to enjoy the process.”

“We talked to Nick Saban ourselves man, so it’s pretty cool to see them develop,” says New Bern head coach Torrey Nowell, “He’s still growing and still maturing. We got a Lotta young guys a majority of his team will be back next year and they’re ready to go.”

Sampson’s top 10 included Alabama as mentioned, UNC, NC State, Duke and ECU. But also schools like Ohio State and Georgia. Junior running back Aronne Herring also received offers from ECU and Charlotte. It’s easy to get ahead of yourself. The Bears learned the hard way.

“I think Jacksonville made them realize anyone can pop you in the right night,” says Nowell, “Everybody has to show up to play ball.”

“It was just a minor setback,” says Sampson, “As you can see we just all adjusted to it and just gotten back to trying to get the conference championship.”

Which is why they aren’t looking past D.H. Conley. Lesson learned.

“We got a focus on the task at hand and just know that we got to come back here to Pitt County and play again and we got to play hard,” says Nowell, “Playing at Hollywood crossroads is always a hard hard event to do down there man. Coach Connor is such a great coach man that he Um puts you in a tough spot.”

