Jacksonville PD to host medicine drop-off

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department will host a medicine drop from noon to 3 p.m. in three different locations.

According to a press release, Operation Medicine Drop is a program to fight drug abuse by encouraging residents to dispose of their unused, unwanted or expired medications anonymously and safely.

The participating drop-off locations within Jacksonville are:

Walgreens at 1600 Gum Branch Road

Walgreens at 359 Western Blvd

Dix Crisis Center at 215 Memorial Dr

“From a law enforcement point of view, keeping unused medications creates a dangerous opportunity for illicit drug use,” JPD Community Officer Kimberly Picerno said. “This has been a very successful partnership and program over the last eleven years.”

The program is part of a collaboration between JPD and One Place, Save Kids Onslow as well as several other organizations.

