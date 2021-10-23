Advertisement

Jacksonville PD to host medicine drop-off

The Jacksonville Police Department will host a medicine drop across the city of Jacksonville.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department will host a medicine drop from noon to 3 p.m. in three different locations.

According to a press release, Operation Medicine Drop is a program to fight drug abuse by encouraging residents to dispose of their unused, unwanted or expired medications anonymously and safely.

The participating drop-off locations within Jacksonville are:

  • Walgreens at 1600 Gum Branch Road
  • Walgreens at 359 Western Blvd
  • Dix Crisis Center at 215 Memorial Dr

“From a law enforcement point of view, keeping unused medications creates a dangerous opportunity for illicit drug use,” JPD Community Officer Kimberly Picerno said. “This has been a very successful partnership and program over the last eleven years.”

The program is part of a collaboration between JPD and One Place, Save Kids Onslow as well as several other organizations.

