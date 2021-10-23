Advertisement

ENC law enforcement mourns loss of Hoke County Sheriff

Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Hubert Peterkin
Hoke County Sheriff Dr. Hubert Peterkin(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of Hoke County Sheriff, Dr. Hubert Peterkin.

Lenoir, Nash and Craven sheriff’s offices posted their condolences on social media Saturday morning.

“He always answered my calls for guidance and assistance and I will miss my good friend and fellow Sheriff. God bless you sir!” said Craven County Sheriff, Chip Hughes in a statement on Facebook.

According to the Lenoir County sheriffs office, Peterkin was sheriff since 2002 and served as North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association President from 2015 - 2016.

Sheriff Peterkin was a very well respected man. That was apparent by his long run as Sheriff of Hoke County. Although words cannot ease the pain, we hope they know we understand and we grieve with them.

Nash County Sheriff's office, Facebook post

