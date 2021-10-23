ECU knows it faces a nonstop test at Houston Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football takes on 5-1 Houston Saturday afternoon on the road. Mike Houston has never faced the Cougars in his career. Houston and ECU last met in 2018. The Cougars have won the last two meetings and pose problems for the Pirates in every phase.

“Been playing very, very well the last several weeks. All three phases, they are dynamic in all three phases. It’s a complete football team. Very explosive, very good football team,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Got a big challenge, homecoming at Houston. I’m sure they are excited and we are too.”

“We just need to finish games, you know, that’s main thing with defense,” says linebacker Myles Berry, “We have been playing well, 1st three quarters, even 4th quarter as well, but we just have to finish. Get off the field 3rd down, 4th down and finish these ball games to get these wins.”

