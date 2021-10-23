Advertisement

ECU expands high-risk pregnancies program

(unsplash.com)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is expanding its pregnancy health program to three more area counties.

The Maternal Outreach Through Telehealth for Rural Sites, or MOTHeRS Project, was first established in 2020 with a $1.2 million investment from United Health Foundation.

It specifically seeks to help rural women with high-risk pregnancies who would otherwise have to travel up to two hours each way to receive care at ECU clinics, since they were the only source for high-risk prenatal care in the region.

Now, the program will also be available in Carteret, Duplin, and Chowan Counties, allowing patients to be treated through the use of telemedicine at the clinics they are already familiar with.

