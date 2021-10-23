Chicken Mull Festival kicks off in Bear Grass

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Chicken Mull Festival will kock off at 9 a.m. at 6347 Bear Grass Road, Bear Grass.

The festival will feature live music, rides for children, a chicken poultry show and several food vendors. There will also be a classic car cruise-in.

The festival runs until 5 p.m. For more details about the car cruise-in, guests can contact Kevin Harris at 252-717-6743.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.