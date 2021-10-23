Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: A cool and sunny weekend arrives

Forecast Discussion: With the passage of the cold front Friday night, winds have shifted northward across the area. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The northerly winds will be breezy at times, ranging between 7 to 12 mph sustained across most communities. Sunday will warm back up into the upper 70s as winds relax. No rain will dampen the rest of the weekend and our next round of rain will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Typically, we see our first frost of the season in either late October or early November. The near-term forecast keeps us well above the frost level through this weekend.

Hurricane season runs through November, but there are no systems nearing tropical storm status at this time.

Saturday

Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. High of 74. Wind: NW 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 79. Wind: SW 7-12.